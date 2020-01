Image Source : FILE Delhi: Woman held with 2 bullets at Jama Masjid metro station

A 46-year-old woman was apprehended by CISF personnel at a Delhi Metro station on Monday for allegedly carrying two live bullets in her baggage, officials said. The woman, a resident of Mathura district in Uttar Pradesh, had kept the bullets in her bag and it was detected during X-ray screening of her luggage at Jama Masjid metro station around 1:30 pm, they said.

She was handed over to the Delhi Police as she did not have any documents for carrying the ammunition, an official said.