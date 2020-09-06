Please mind the gap! Delhi Metro services resume on Sept 7: Entry rules, timings and other travel guidelines

Image Source : PTI Drivers gesture as Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) gears up to resume its services from Sept. 7 with certain restrictions, at Khyberpass yard in New Delhi

After a gap of more than five months, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is all set resume its services from September 7 in a phased manner. The Metro, which had suspended its services in March due to outbreak of coronavirus is looking to reopen with caution putting into place a series of measures such as closed token counters, limited entry and exit points, thermal scanners and sanitisers among others to enable commuters to adhere to COVID social distancing protocols. DMRC has advised commuters to account an extra 10 to 15 minutes for their daily commute.

On Monday (Sept 7) the Yellow Line (Samyapur Badli to HUDA City Centre) will be opened. Over a period of next five days i.e, by 12th September, rest of the Lines will also be made operational with all safety measures in place to check the spread of Covid-19 in the Metro premises which requires everyone to follow a new normal of social distancing, face mask and hand sanitisation.

Delhi metro timings:

The metro line will be opened three Stages: In the first stage from September 7-10, the Delhi Metro services will operate in two shifts for four hours: 7-11 am and 4-8 pm.

Yellow line Metro services: On September 7, the metro services from Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre will be resumed.

Blue and Pink line metro services: These will resume from September 9.

Red, Green and Violet line metro services: DMRC will start operations on these lines from September 10.

In Stage 2 metro services will start from September 11 where metro will operate for six hours from the earlier four hours i.e. 7 am to 1 pm and 6 pm to 11 pm.

In Stage 3 beginning September 12, the operations will run on all lines from 6 am to 11 pm.

Guidelines or SOPs for metro travel:

Entry and exits of metro stations in containment zones will be closed.

After the thermal screening, only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to travel.

Mandatory wearing of masks for metro staff and commuters.

The frequency of trains will be regulated to avoid overcrowding at the station.

Commuters are encouraged to install and use Aarogya Setu mobile app.

Provision of sanitizers will be made for passengers.

Use of smart cards to be encouraged, however, tokens and paper slips can be used only after sanitization.

Metro commuters are advised to carry minimal luggage and avoid metal objects for ease of thermal screening.

Only 2-3 persons at a time will be allowed to use Lift depending on the capacity of Lift. Similarly, passengers will be required to stand on alternate steps on escalators to maintain social distancing.

Inside metro trains:

Passengers will be permitted to sit on alternate seats only in the train or stand, maintaining adequate social distancing.

‘Do not sit here’ stickers have been fixed on alternate seats to maintain social distancing inside the train.

The stoppage time of trains at each station will be increased by 10 seconds (from earlier 10-15 seconds to 20-25 seconds) so that passengers get sufficient time to board and alight.

At interchange stations, the stoppage time of trains will be increased by 20 seconds (from earlier 35-40 seconds to 55-60 seconds).

Pre-recorded audio/visual announcements will be made in all the trains regarding social distancing and wearing of mask.

Trains will be sanitised at terminal stations. Similarly, once they are back to Depots after the end of the day, they will again be thoroughly sanitised.

Train doors will be kept open at terminal stations to let fresh air infuse in the train.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot visited Rajiv Chowk to take stock of preparations. "I am happy that the people of Delhi will again be able to travel by metro after five months. I request people to follow all the protocols and not to compromise on social distancing norm while standing at the platforms and also inside the train. I would also urge them to avoid travel if they are no required. In Delhi, the COVID-19 situation is under control. Our recovery rate is good," he told news agency ANI.

Delhi: Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot visits Rajiv Chowk to inspect preparations made to start Metro services from tomorrow.



"I appeal to passengers to follow all protocols while travelling. But I would also advise people to not take the metro unless very necessary," he says. pic.twitter.com/25zGXNqiEI — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2020

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage