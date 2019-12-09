Services on Delhi Metro's Red Line affected after passenger steps on track

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Services on Red Line of Delhi Metro disrupted

Services on the red line of Delhi Metro were briefly affected early on Monday after a passenger came on the tracks. The delay was reported between Pitampura and Rithala (Red Line) in Rohini West. However, services on all other lines remained unaffected.

The delay was confirmed by the Delhi Metro through its official Twitter handle.

Red Line Update



Delay in services between Pitampura and Rithala due to a passenger on track at Rohini West.



Normal service on all other lines. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) December 9, 2019

The services were resumed after a while.

