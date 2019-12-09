Monday, December 09, 2019
     
Services on Delhi Metro's Red Line affected after passenger steps on track

The delay was reported between Pitampura and Rithala (Red Line) in Rohini West, on the Red Line of Delhi Metro. However, services on all other lines remained unaffected. 

New Delhi Published on: December 09, 2019 10:05 IST
Services on Red Line of Delhi Metro disrupted

Services on the red line of Delhi Metro were briefly affected early on Monday after a passenger came on the tracks. The delay was reported between Pitampura and Rithala (Red Line) in Rohini West. However, services on all other lines remained unaffected. 

The delay was confirmed by the Delhi Metro through its official Twitter handle. 

The services were resumed after a while. 

