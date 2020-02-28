Delhi Metro passenger attempts suicide at Mandi House metro station

A passenger attempted suicide at the Mandi House metro station of the Delhi Metro on Friday. Commuters witnessed a delay in services after the passenger jumped onto the railway tracks at the Mandi House metro stations that falls on Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's Blue Line.

DMRC confirmed at 6.38 pm that normal services have resumed on the Blue Line following the traffic incident.

Blue Line Update



Normal services have resumed. https://t.co/6RIo1OXADc — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) February 28, 2020

Earlier on February 17, a woman attempted suicide by jumping on the metro tracks at the Anand Vihar Meto station. A similar suicide attempt was made by another woman at the Pratap Nagar metro station on DMRC's Red Line. Days back, a man had also attempted to kill himself by jumping in front of an approaching train at Mandi House metro station.