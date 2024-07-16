Delhi liquor scam case: SC issues notices to CBI, ED on Manish Sisodia's bail plea

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia's plea: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the bail plea of ​​former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, accused in the Delhi liquor scam case. The Apex Court also agreed to hear Sisodia's pleas seeking bail in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. He resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28, 2023.

A bench headed by Justice B R Gavai sought responses from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sisodia's pleas and posted the matter for hearing on July 29. The bench, also comprising Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice K V Viswanathan, was hearing Sisodia's pleas seeking bail along with an application to revive his petitions in the excise policy-related corruption and money laundering cases.

Sisodia's lawyer said that he has been in jail for the last 16 months and the trial is at the same stage as it was in October 2023 when the Supreme Court had said that if there is a delay in the trial, then one can approach the court again.

The matter relates to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 which has now been scrapped.

A Delhi court has extended the judicial custody of Manish Sisodia in a corruption case till July 22 after he was produced before the court through video conference. The court on April 30 dismissed the bail pleas of Sisodia in corruption and money laundering cases lodged by the CBI and the ED in relation to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.