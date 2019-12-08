Image Source : ANI Delhi fire tragedy: Building owner and his manager arrested

Delhi Police has arrested building owner Rehan and his manager Furkan in connection with the Anaj Mandi fire incident, which claimed 43 lives on Sunday. He was booked by police under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible mat­ter).

In the worst fire accident since the 1997 Uphaar Cinema tragedy in the national capital, 43 people died when a massive blaze ripped through a four-storey building housing illegal manufacturing units in north Delhi's congested Anaj Mandi area on Sunday.

The BJP has announced Rs 5 lakh ex gratia for the deceased and Rs 25,000 for the injured. The party also cancelled all its programmes for the day.

A team of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) analysed the four-storey building, where a massive blaze broke out on Sunday, and the possible places from where the fire could have started but could not collect any samples due to the rescue work by the fire department. The four-member team did the first visit and the forensic evidence can only be collected after the fire is completely doused.

However, the NDRF team claimed that the building where at least 43 people died in a massive fire was filled with hazardous Carbon Monoxide. Most workers of the illegal manufacturing units that ran in the four-story building in north Delhi's Anaj Mandi area died due to suffocation.

