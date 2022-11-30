Delhi excise policy: Gurugram businessman Amit Arora, also seen in BJP sting video, arrested by ED

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Arora is the director of Buddy Retail Pvt Limited located in Gurugram.

Delhi excise policy: The Enforcement Directorate arrested Gurugram-based businessman Amit Arora. This is the sixth arrest in this case by the ED. Arora was arrested last night under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said. The arrest was made on Tuesday evening.

Arora is the director of Buddy Retail Pvt Limited located in Gurugram. He is expected to be produced before a local court where the agency will seek his custody, the sources said. The Enforcement Directorate case stems from a CBI FIR.

The CBI in a recently filed chargesheet in the case claimed that Amit Arora, with two other accused, Dinesh Arora and Arjun Pandey, are “close associates” of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and were “actively involved in managing and diverting the undue pecuniary advantage collected from liquor licensees” for the accused public servants.

