Delhi logs 1,652 new Covid cases today, 41% higher than yesterday

Delhi reported 1,652 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday and eight deaths, according to data provided by the city's health department. The new infections come as a 41 per cent jump from the day before when the city had logged 917 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday.

Data suggested that the positivity rate in the national capital came down below 10 per cent after more than a fortnight. The positivity rate in Delhi declines to 9.92 per cent on Wednesday.

The capital had on Tuesday reported 917 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 19.20 per cent and three deaths due to the infection. With this, Delhi's caseload went up to 19,88,391 and the death toll to 26,400, it said.

The new cases came out of 16,658 tests, the health department's latest bulletin said.

On Monday, the capital had reported 1,227 cases with a positivity rate of 14.57 per cent, while eight more people died due to the disease.

Before this, the city logged more than 2,000 cases daily for 12 consecutive days.

Delhi on Sunday reported 2,162 cases with a positivity rate of 12.64 per cent and five fatalities.

On Saturday, it logged nine deaths due to COVID-19 and 2,031 cases with a positivity rate of 12.34 per cent.

On Friday, it saw 10 deaths, the highest in six months, and 2,136 cases with a positivity rate of 15.02 per cent.

The national capital recorded 12 deaths due to COVID-19 on February 13.

(PTI inputs)

