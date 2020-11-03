Delhi records highest single-day spike of 6,725 Covid cases

Image Source : PTI Delhi records highest single-day spike

The national capital on Tuesday reported the highest single-day spike of 6,725 Covid-19 cases, taking the total tally to 4,03,096. The capital city had witnessed a slight decrease in cases with 4,001 new infections on Monday after logging over 5,000 cases for five days in a row. Delhi had recorded 5,891 new cases on October 30.

According to Delhi government data, as many as 3,610 people have recovered while 48 have succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours. Till now, 3,60,069 people have recovered, 36,375 people have active infection, and 6,652 people have died. The case fatality rate is 1.65 percent.

About 59,540 Covid-19 tests were conducted on Monday. In total, 48,21,523 tests have been conducted so far in the national capital. The positivity rate, which is the percentage of people who test positive out of all of the tests done, is 11.29 percent.

Currently, 6,798 out of 15,823 beds are occupied in the hospitals, 973 out of 7,887 beds in the dedicated Covid Care Centres and 358 out of 527 beds in the dedicated Covid Health Centres. Over 21,521 people are in home isolation. Delhi has a total of 3,453 containment zones.

Meanwhile, a fresh spike of 38,310 coronavirus infections and 490 deaths in the past 24 hours took India's tally on Tuesday to 82,67,623, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

