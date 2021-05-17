Image Source : PTI Delhi records 4,524 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, positivity rate drops to 8.42%

Delhi recorded as many as 4,524 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 13.98 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 21,846. As many as 340 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

This is the fourth consecutive day when Delhi has recorded less than 10,000 cases in a day. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital dipped to 8.42 per cent.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 53,756 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 13,98,391 in the national capital, including 13,20,496 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 56,049, of which 35,141 are in home isolation.

Medical experts have attributed the lockdown as the main factor behind the dip amid the second wave of the pandemic.

However, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday extended the lockdown till May 24, saying the gains made so far in combating the coronavirus cannot be lost due to relaxations now.

