Delhi Congress leaders issued notice for anti-Chacko remarks

The Congress has issued a show-cause notice to five leaders of its Delhi unit for issuing a public statement demanding the removal of the party's Delhi in-charge P.C. Chacko.

The notice has been issued by senior Congress leader Motilal Vora, Member Secretary, Central Disciplinary Action Committee.

The leaders include ex-ministers Kiran Walia, Mangat Ram Singhal and Ramakant Goswami, and councillors Rohit Manchanda and Jitendra Kumar Kochar. All the leaders were close to former Delhi Chief Minister late Sheila Dikshit.

In the statement, the committee has asked the leaders to submit an explanation on or before November 17 as to why no disciplinary should be taken against them for issuing a public statement against the senior party leader.

In a press conference last month, the Congress leaders had demanded Chacko's removal after accusing him of "leaking" a personal letter written by Sandeep Dikshit, son of late Sheila Dikshit.