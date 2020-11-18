Delhi HC refuses to grant permission for Chhath Puja at public places amid Covid scare

Image Source : FILE PHOTO No Chhath Puja at public places in Delhi this year.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday upheld the city government's decision to ban Chhath puja celebrations at public places in the national capital in view of the pandemic. The HC said that "granting permission will act as super spreader of COVID-19".

"In today's day and time, such a petition is belied by the ground reality," a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad said.

The AAP government has banned Chhath Puja celebrations at public places like ponds and riverbanks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority(DDMA) in an order last week had directed officials to ensure that Chhath Puja was not held at river banks, temples and other public places. It had asked district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police to encourage people to celebrate the festival at their homes.

Earlier on Tuesday, BJP Puravnchal Morcha held a protest march towards the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal against the government’s decision of banning the Chhath Puja. Delhi BJP vice president Dinesh Pratap Singh said that the AAP government should withdraw its 'Tughlaqi farman' (diktat) within the next 24 hours or Purvanchalis will teach it a lesson at the right moment.

The city government has, however, announced that November 20 will be a public holiday on account of Chhath Puja.

The four-day festival begins from today. The festival is dedicated to lord Sun and Chhathi Maiya. Due to the pandemic, some states have placed a ban on public festivities.

