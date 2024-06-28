Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Delhi Airport's Terminal 1 roof collapse: DGCA advises airlines to provide full refunds

In its first reaction, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has advised airlines to accommodate passengers on alternate flights or provide full refunds under the regulations. At least one person died and five were injured after a portion of the roof of the Delhi airport's Terminal-1 collapsed on cars, including taxis, amid heavy rain early Friday, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said. Heavy rains lashed Delhi early Friday, waterlogging roads across the national capital and causing a portion of the roof of the Delhi airport's Terminal-1 to collapse.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) Usha Rangnani said traffic going to T-1 departure of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport has been diverted at CISF check post, towards T-1 arrival. Three fire-tenders were sent to the airport after a call about the incident was received by the DFS around 5:30 am. Besides the roof sheet, the support beams collapsed, damaging the cars parked in the pick-up and drop area of the terminal, the officials said.

The injured persons were admitted to Medanta Hospital near the airport. One of the injured succumbed during treatment, they said. Of the six injured, one person was rescued from a car on which an iron beam had fallen, the officials said.