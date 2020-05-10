Deer falls into a Mumbai home while being 'chased' by a leopard

Image Source : INDIA TV The deer that was found at a house in Mumbai

A deer from a nearby shelter was on Sunday found in one of the rooms of a home in Mumbai's Powai locality. The deer is believed to have fallen from the roof of the shelter into the room, as per locals.

It is also being speculated that the animal might have slipped into the room while being chased by a leopard. The nearby Sanjay Gandhi National Park is known to be inhabited by many leopards and sightings of the cat species are not uncommon in the vicinity.

Help had to be called in and the deer was eventually rescued by local authorities.

Image Source : INDIA TV The deer being rescued from the home

The rescue staff finally placed the deer at the shelter from where it is said to have escaped.

Image Source : INDIA TV The deer being placed back in its enclosure after being rescued

