'Deepfakes, digital arrest are biggest challenges in today's world,' says India TV's Rajat Sharma

Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma at the Rotary District 3011 Annual Convention

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma called deepfakes and digital arrests the biggest challenges of today. While speaking at a program organized in Gurugram on the occasion of the annual conference of Rotary District 3011, he said that the area of ​​Mewat and Nuh has become its biggest stronghold, where young boys are being trained.

Calling the danger of deepfake and digital arrest huge, he said that society needs to be made aware of it. Technology is being used on a very large scale and it is also very difficult to make people understand it, he added.

The program was organised at a hotel in Gurugram where the Rotary Club members gave a warm welcome to Rajat Sharma. Following this, the program 'Rajat Sharma in Rotary's Court' started. In this program, Rajat Sharma expressed his views on his experience and challenges with the media and then also answered people's questions.

Growing distrust in society reading digital media: Rajat Sharma

While he shared his experience with newspapers, broadcast media and digital media, he also emphasised the growing distrust in society regarding digital media. He also called it a challenge, as anything is being made viral without checking its authenticity these days.

Talking about YouTube, he said that even those who have no experience of making videos are uploading them on the platform. And all this is being done to get views and earn some money.

Government needs to make laws

During the address, he recalled his recent deepfake video and said that the challenge is so big that people no matter how much we explain about them, people are not ready to understand it. He said that all this is happening because there is no control over them. Therefore, he called upon the government to make laws. The law should be such that people who carry out such incidents while sitting in other countries can also be reached, he added.

People risking life to make reels

Furthermore, he highlighted how people are risking their lives to make reels. "People are falling prey to incidents due to lack of views. There is a loss both emotionally and financially. This is a different danger," he said. Rajat Sharma said that Rotary Club has worked for the society, and now they should make the society aware of this new challenge. "We should try to make the society aware. If you people will be able to do this then our coming here will be successful," he added.