Debate on Uniform Civil Code will give positive and constructive outcomes: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Amid the ongoing debate on Uniform Civil Code in the country, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday said that UCC will give positive and constructive outcome for the nation. He said, negative and positive are the only two outcomes, the good thing is that there is a debate.

He said, "I am happy that Uniform Civil Code is one of the responsibilities we have with our constitutional rights. Today, while we celebrate the 75th anniversary of Independence, this topic has emerged as a national debate. Many people like it and many don't. People are putting forward their opinions, either positive or negative but the discussion is on. I am sure the country will experience positive and constructive outcomes out of this national debate."

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the Uniform Civil Code should be implemented in the country to end the practice of polygamy.

"If Uniform Civil Code will not be implemented then polygamy system will continue in our society where a man marries 3-4 times curtailing the fundamental rights of women, our mothers, sisters. Uniform Civil Code should be implemented for the greater interest of our Muslim girls and women so that a man does not engage in polygamy," said Sarma.

Encouraging the statement of Assam CM, Naqvi said, "Uniform Civil Code is a constructive debate and positive and negative is a part of the discussion. The thing is, there should be a debate. People should have more positive debates on this topic."

He further said, "UCC is not being introduced for the first time in the world, our constitution-makers said that we must move towards adopting UCC. It is a different matter that it has been 75 years since we are moving."

(With ANI Inputs)

