De-silting existing dams, building new ones: How India plans to cut Indus water flow to Pakistan India formally announced the suspension of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty on Wednesday, citing it as a response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in which 25 tourists and a local resident were killed.

New Delhi:

Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil has underlined the critical importance of suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, declaring that India will ensure not even "a drop of water" from the Indus River reaches Pakistan.

This statement followed a high-level meeting at Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence on Friday, attended by senior government officials. After the meeting, Mr Patil posted on X (formerly Twitter), calling the decision historic and fully justified. “The historic decision taken by the Modi government on the Indus Water Treaty is completely justified and in the national interest. We will ensure that not even a drop of water from the Indus River goes to Pakistan,” he wrote in Hindi.

India formally announced the suspension of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty on Wednesday, citing it as a response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in which 25 tourists and a local resident were killed. On Thursday, the Jal Shakti Ministry sent a formal notice to Syed Ali Murtuza, Secretary of Pakistan’s Ministry of Water Resources.

In its letter, the ministry stated, “The obligation to honour a treaty in good faith is fundamental. However, instead of upholding this principle, Pakistan has continued to support cross-border terrorism targeting Jammu and Kashmir.”

India's plan to stop Indus water to Pakistan

Following the meeting, officials confirmed that implementation of the treaty’s suspension would begin immediately. A detailed strategy covering immediate, mid-term, and long-term actions was reportedly discussed.

Under the treaty, brokered by the World Bank, India retains exclusive control over the three eastern rivers—Ravi, Beas and Sutlej—while Pakistan is entitled to about 135 million acre-feet (MAF) from the three western rivers—Indus, Jhelum and Chenab—that flow from India into Pakistan.

In the short term, India is considering steps like de-silting existing dams on the Indus, Jhelum and Chenab to boost storage capacity and reduce the flow of water into Pakistan. In the longer term, plans may include the construction of new dams and water infrastructure.

The move also allows India to override Pakistan’s objections to two hydroelectric projects—Kishenganga on a tributary of the Jhelum and the under-construction Ratle project on a tributary of the Chenab.

Officials added that a legal response is being prepared in case of objections from the World Bank or other international bodies. Diplomatic outreach will continue to explain India’s rationale to the global community. Coordination between the Jal Shakti Ministry, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Ministry of External Affairs is underway to ensure minimal disruption to Indian citizens.

Pakistan has responded sharply, warning that any attempt to block or divert water flows allocated under the treaty would be deemed an “Act of War” and met with a forceful response across all domains of national power.

Would you like a summary of the key implications or next steps India might take?