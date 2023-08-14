BJP announces Dara Singh Chauhan as candidate from UP's Ghosi for bypoll, check names for Kerala, Uttarakhand

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO BJP candidate Dara Singh Chauhan

Assembly bypolls: BJP announces Dara Singh Chauhan as candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Ghosi for bypoll. The party has fielded Dara Singh Chauhan from Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh.

Meawnhile, Samajwadi Party declared former MLA Sudhakar Singh as its candidate for the bypoll to the Ghosi assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district.

The Ghosi seat in Uttar Pradesh fell vacant after Samajwadi Party’s Dara Singh Chauhan resigned to join the BJP.

Dara Singh Chauhan retured to BJP

Former SP MLA Dara Singh Chauhan retured to BJP in July this year. Chauhan had submitted his resignation to Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana on July 15. Chauhan was a cabinet minister in the previous Yogi Adityanath government but had resigned ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections and joined the SP.

The party gave tickes to Linjinlal G from Puthuppally in Kerala and Parvati Das from Bageshwar in Uttarakhand.

Bypolls on seven assembly seats

Bypolls to seven assembly seats across Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Kerala, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Uttarakhand will witness bypolls on September 5. The counting of votes will take place on September 8.

The bypolls will be held for two seats in Tripura, and one seat each in Kerala, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The by-election to the Jharkhand’s Dumri assembly seat got vacant following the death of sitting MLA Jagarnath Mahto. Boxanagar and Dhanpur seats in Tripura will go for bypoll due to the demise of sitting MLA Samsul Haque and resignation of Pratima Bhoumik.

Dhupguri assembly seat in West Bengal was vacated following the death of sitting assembly member Bishnu Pada Ray. The Bageshwar seat in Uttarakhand fell vacant after the demise of sitting MLA Chandan Ram Das. Chandy was the MLA from the Puthuppally seat in Kerala. He represented the seat for over 50 years.

