Uttar Pradesh: Child killed as LPG cylinder explodes at Balrampur house

A child was killed, while his mother and sister were seriously injured when an LPG cylinder exploded in a house here on Monday, police said. The incident took place in the house of Mohammad Raz, killing his one-year-old grandson. 

New Delhi Published on: September 07, 2020 14:01 IST
LPG cylinder explodes, child killed in Balrampur

The child's mother Shubra (40) and sister Ruby (14) were injured, Superintendent of Police, Devrajnan Verma, said.

The injured were rushed to hospital, where their condition was stated to be serious.

The house in which the explosion took place and those adjoining also suffered damage in the incident.

