Cyclone Nisarga to make landfall in Alibaug, heavy rain lashes Palghar; powercuts in several areas | LIVE

Cyclone Nisarga Live Updates: Severe cyclonic storm Nisarga is set to make landfall in Mumbai and coastal regions of Maharashtra and Gujarat. People have been advised not to venture outside. A flood alert has been issued in the low-lying areas of Mumbai, Thane, Raigarh, Alibaug and other nearby areas. Follow our LIVE updates to know the latest on Cyclone Nisarga.

Mumbai Updated on: June 03, 2020 9:27 IST
Cyclone Nisarga is set to make landfall in Alibaug today. BMC, NDMA, NFRF and state authorities have advised people to stay indoors and listen to official messages on a battery-operated radio. Powercuts expected in several parts of Mumbai, Thane and adjoining Maharashtra, Gujarat coastline in wake of strong winds and heavy rains. BMC has advised people to not venture out. Follow our LIVE Updates for the latest updates, precautionary warnings from the disaster management/civic authorities in wake of Cyclone Nisarga.

Cyclone Nisarga is set to make landfall in the form of a severe cyclonic storm in Maharashtra today. Ahead of the landfall, Mumbai and its metropolitan areas received rainfall since evening on Tuesday, which intensified later in the night. Cyclone Nisarga, brewing over the Arabian Sea, is heading towards the mainland at a speed of 11 kilometres per hour and is likely to make landfall near Alibaug in Maharashtra by noon. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), moderate rainfall in most parts of the metropolis and heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely in isolated places over the next 24 hours.

Cyclone Nisarga LIVE Updates

09:18 am: BMC advises people to stay at home during heavy rainfall; but if, for some unavoidable reason, you need to drive your car, please ensure that you carry hammer or objects that can help you break glass in case your car doors get jammed​

09:12 am: Cyclone Nisarga Live Location: Severe cyclonic storm Nisarga is currently blowing over Bhaucha Dhakka, a major fishing dock in Mumbai. Gusty winds with a slight swell in the sea have been observed

09:06 am: Deployment of 15 teams of NDRF in Maharashtra  

  • Mumbai - 3 teams
  • Raigad - 4 teams 
  • Palghar - 2 teams 
  • Thane - 2 teams 
  • Ratnagiri - 2 teams 
  • Sindhudurg - 1 team
  • Navi Mumbai - 1 team ​

09:04 am: Heavy rain, winds in Goa due to low pressure in the Arabian Sea​. With the sea conditions being rough, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has asked fishermen not to venture into the waters

09:01 am: Prohibitory orders have been issued under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), in view of cyclonic conditions in Mumbai to ensure that there is no danger to human life, health or safety​

08:59 am: BMC issues Do's and Don'ts for Mumbaikars in the wake of Cyclone Nisarga

08:55 am: Cyclone Nisarga intensifies further, eye diameter has decreased to about 65 km during the past hour. Wind speed has increased from 85-95 kmph to 90-100 kmph, gusting to 110 mph​

Cyclone Nisarga intensifies further, eye diameter has decreased to about 65 km during the past hour

08:41 am: People are advised to remain indoors but mobilise evacuation from low lying areas. I advise fishermen to suspend operations and not venture into Eastcentral and Northeast Arabian Sea and along and off Karnataka-Goa-Maharashtra-south Gujarat coast: Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Min of Earth Sciences​

08:37 am: NDRF teams conducted the evacuation of the population at Uttan village in Mira Bhaindar, Thane in Maharashtra

08:34 am: A total of 9 flights will be operating from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). Changes in scheduled arrivals and departures are expected​

08:31 am: Heavy rains lash Maharashtra's Palghar

08:26 am: Strong winds and rain hit North Ratnagiri area​ in Maharashtra

08:23 am: Websites and Twitter handles to know the latest updates on weather and the precautions to be taken:

