Cyclone Gulab landfall LIVE: Rainfall starts in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha; PM speaks to CMs

Cyclone Gulab likely to make landfall on Sunday at 6pm

Cyclone Gulab Updates: Rainfall activity started in Odisha’s southern and parts of coastal regions of Andra Pradesh on Sunday morning in the wake of a cyclonic storm. Cyclone Gulab is likely to make landfall between Gopalpur and Kalingapatanam in Andhra Pradesh around midnight, the India Meteorological Department said. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and assured all possible support from the Centre.

The cyclone, the second to hit the state in four months, lay centered about 140 km east-southeast of Gopalpur and 190 km east-northeast of Kalingapatnam. The Odisha government has already mobilised men and machinery, and launched an evacuation drive in seven identified districts in the southern parts of the state.

As many as 42 teams of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and 24 squads of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with about 102 teams of fire brigade personnel, have been dispatched to the seven districts -- Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Kandhamal, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena said. Ganjam is expected to be severely affected by the cyclonic storm, and 15 rescue teams have been deployed in that area alone, Jena said. Besides, 11 fire service units, six teams of the ODRAF and eight of the NDRF are on standby for emergency purposes, he said.

