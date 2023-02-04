Follow us on Image Source : FILE CRPF ASI shoots self dead with his service rifle at IB director's residence in Delhi

In a shocking incident, an assistant sub-inspector of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) allegedly shot himself with his service rifle at a guard post at the Intelligence Bureau director's residence in New Delhi.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 4 pm on Friday, February 3. The victim has been identified as 53-year-old Rajbir Singh who was deployed at the guard post at the residence of the Intelligence Bureau director.

The police further said that the deceased's body will be handed over to his family after the postmortem on Saturday, February 4.

CRPF Assistant Commandant shoots self

In a similar kind of incident, a 33-year-old Assistant Commandant of the CRPF had allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his personal weapon in 2019.

The office was posted M Arvind of the 40th battalion was found dead at his residence in the Sadar area of Anantnag on August 23, 2019. According to the information, Arvind had joined the Central Reserve Police Force as a direct-entry officer in 2014.

(With inputs from PTI)

