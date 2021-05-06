COVID: Indian Army mobilises 2 field hospitals from North East to Patna

Image Source : ANI Indian Army mobilises 2 field hospitals from North East by air to Patna.

The Indian Army has mobilised two field hospitals from the North East to Patna to assist the Bihar government in fighting escalating cases of COVID-19 in the state, military officials said on Thursday.

They said the various components of the field hospitals were brought to Patna by air.

The sources said medical officers and other support staff of the two hospitals will be utilised to set up a 500-bed hospital at Patna.

The hospital will have 100 ICU (intensive care unit) beds, news agency ANI reported.

"In order to make up the strength of medical staff at the hospital, additional specialists, medical officers, nursing staff as well as trained infantry battlefield nursing assistants are being moved by air over the next two days," said an official.

