COVID: Delhi reports 34 new cases, two deaths

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 65,101 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Delhi recorded 34 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.38 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 25,087. Two fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

As many as 25 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, it said. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.05 per cent.

On Monday, Delhi reported 32 cases of coronavirus and zero deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 0.06 per cent. On Sunday, it reported 29 of the infection.

The case tally stands at 14,38,780 in the national capital, including 14,13,320 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 373, of which 105 are in home isolation

