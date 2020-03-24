COVID-19 in Gujarat: 4 more coronavirus cases reported in Surat including 3 local transmissions

With four more new coronavirus positive cases reported in Gujarat, the total such cases in the western state climbed to 33 on Tuesday, as the authorities decided to put the entire state under lockdown. Out of the four new cases since Monday, three got the infection locally while one got infected abroad, including a man, 32, from Surat had travelled to Saudi Arabia. Another man, 66, got infected locally. One man aged 53 and one woman aged 54 in Gandhinagar got infected locally.

Gujarat is the only state in the country which has a list of 27,000 passengers, the residents who returned from abroad since March 1.

"We have screened 10 lakh persons under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) till date, including patients complaining of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), 108 services complaints about breathlessness and 104 complaint calls," said Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary Health.

"Out of total 33 positive cases in Gujarat, we have re-sent blood samples of six patients after a week's treatment for testing and they have been found stable," added Ravi.

The Secretary said that 11,108 people in the state were under home quarantine. "We have received 2,424 calls regarding COVID-19 on the 104 services. We have a total of 1,583 isolation beds in the state in government hospitals and 609 ventilators. In the private hospitals those which are linked with the government, we have total 15,00 ventilators," added Ravi.

