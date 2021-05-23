Sunday, May 23, 2021
     
  4. Breaking News, Latest Updates May 23 | LIVE
New Delhi Updated on: May 23, 2021 7:59 IST
Daily dose of news plays a very important role in our daily life. For some people, the morning is incomplete without knowing what's happening across the world. According to Worldometer, the total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 167 million, including more than 3,468,653 fatalities. More than 147,950,922 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists. IndiaTVNews.com brings you all the latest updates COVID-19 crisis l. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed.

 

  • May 23, 2021 7:59 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    PM Modi to hold meeting to review preparations against approaching Cyclone Yaas today

    PM Modi to hold meeting to review preparations against approaching Cyclone Yaas today.

  • May 23, 2021 7:47 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    MP: 12-year-old girl allegedly raped by her landlord's son and his friend in Gwalior

  • May 23, 2021 7:46 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    4.3 magnitude earthquake hit Ukhrul in Manipur

    An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit Ukhrul, Manipur at 06.56 am today: National Center for Seismology

  • May 23, 2021 7:45 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Delhi: Dust shrouds parts of national capital leading to decreased visibility

