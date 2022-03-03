Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). India adds 6,561 new COVID cases with 142 fatalities in single day.

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 6,561 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 142 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (March 3), the country saw a total of 14,947 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.62 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,23,53,620.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 77,152 the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,14,388. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 77,00,50,005 samples have been tested up to March 2 for COVID-19. Of these 8,82,953 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Wednesday reported 325 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, while the positivity rate stood at 0.81 per cent, according to data shared by the city's health department. The national capital's case count has now increased to 18,60,561 and the death toll has risen to 26,127.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 40,284, the bulletin stated. On Tuesday, Delhi reported 344 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.

80 per cent and 4 deaths due to the infection. The day before, the city had logged 258 infections with a positivity rate of 0.71 per cent and zero death.

Delhi had on Sunday recorded 484 cases with a positivity rate of 0.95 per cent and three deaths.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day

(a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6 2 9884 2 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 1657 357 2301668 458 14729 3 Arunachal Pradesh 92 7 64065 21 296 4 Assam 1477 38 716028 46 6639 1 1 5 Bihar 247 33 817654 65 12255 6 Chandigarh 134 11 90468 25 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 1129 158 1135968 310 14029 1 1 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 2 1 11434 4 9 Delhi 1653 116 1832781 440 26127 1 1 10 Goa 209 28 241022 41 3825 3 3 11 Gujarat 1428 219 1210545 334 10933 1 1 12 Haryana 1555 212 970066 440 10568 4 4 13 Himachal Pradesh 729 73 278598 156 4122 14 Jammu and Kashmir 527 87 447813 123 4748 15 Jharkhand 360 41 428793 62 5315 16 Karnataka 4245 640 3897239 816 39969 12 12 17 Kerala*** 22467 3248 6416369 5525 65597 52 44 96 18 Ladakh 138 6 27695 22 228 19 Lakshadweep 2 11346 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 2748 373 1025973 631 10730 1 1 21 Maharashtra 9643 463 7713575 1007 143706 22 Manipur 306 3 134416 28 2113 1 1 23 Meghalaya 158 2 91778 19 1580 2 2 24 Mizoram 6015 406 209363 1086 658 25 Nagaland 86 7 34571 10 756 26 Odisha 1838 241 1274426 378 9085 6 6 27 Puducherry 84 16 163685 21 1962 28 Punjab 510 108 739969 160 17717 5 5 29 Rajasthan 3525 521 1267244 693 9539 2 2 30 Sikkim 47 1 38587 6 443 31 Tamil Nadu 4437 629 3407595 946 38009 3 3 32 Telangana 2607 112 782519 266 4111 33 Tripura 17 7 99929 9 919 34 Uttarakhand 2273 66 426290 130 7684 1 1 35 Uttar Pradesh 3006 291 2041831 505 23468 2 2 36 West Bengal 1795 13 1992433 166 21178 Total# 77152 8528 42353620 14947 514388 98 44 142 ***For Kerala as per the state media bulletin: 7 deaths reported on 2nd Mar, +45 delayed deaths reported and +44 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt)No 2110/2021/H&FWD *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

