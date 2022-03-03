India adds 6,561 new COVID cases with 142 fatalities in single day.

Highlights
- Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 77,152 today
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,14,388
- India saw a total of 14,947 discharges in last 24 hours
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 6,561 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 142 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (March 3), the country saw a total of 14,947 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.62 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,23,53,620.The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 77,152 the ministry data showed today.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,14,388. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 77,00,50,005 samples have been tested up to March 2 for COVID-19. Of these 8,82,953 samples were tested on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Delhi on Wednesday reported 325 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, while the positivity rate stood at 0.81 per cent, according to data shared by the city's health department. The national capital's case count has now increased to 18,60,561 and the death toll has risen to 26,127.
The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 40,284, the bulletin stated. On Tuesday, Delhi reported 344 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.
80 per cent and 4 deaths due to the infection. The day before, the city had logged 258 infections with a positivity rate of 0.71 per cent and zero death.
Delhi had on Sunday recorded 484 cases with a positivity rate of 0.95 per cent and three deaths.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|6
|2
|9884
|2
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1657
|357
|2301668
|458
|14729
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|92
|7
|64065
|21
|296
|4
|Assam
|1477
|38
|716028
|46
|6639
|1
|1
|5
|Bihar
|247
|33
|817654
|65
|12255
|6
|Chandigarh
|134
|11
|90468
|25
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|1129
|158
|1135968
|310
|14029
|1
|1
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|2
|1
|11434
|4
|9
|Delhi
|1653
|116
|1832781
|440
|26127
|1
|1
|10
|Goa
|209
|28
|241022
|41
|3825
|3
|3
|11
|Gujarat
|1428
|219
|1210545
|334
|10933
|1
|1
|12
|Haryana
|1555
|212
|970066
|440
|10568
|4
|4
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|729
|73
|278598
|156
|4122
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|527
|87
|447813
|123
|4748
|15
|Jharkhand
|360
|41
|428793
|62
|5315
|16
|Karnataka
|4245
|640
|3897239
|816
|39969
|12
|12
|17
|Kerala***
|22467
|3248
|6416369
|5525
|65597
|52
|44
|96
|18
|Ladakh
|138
|6
|27695
|22
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|2
|11346
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|2748
|373
|1025973
|631
|10730
|1
|1
|21
|Maharashtra
|9643
|463
|7713575
|1007
|143706
|22
|Manipur
|306
|3
|134416
|28
|2113
|1
|1
|23
|Meghalaya
|158
|2
|91778
|19
|1580
|2
|2
|24
|Mizoram
|6015
|406
|209363
|1086
|658
|25
|Nagaland
|86
|7
|34571
|10
|756
|26
|Odisha
|1838
|241
|1274426
|378
|9085
|6
|6
|27
|Puducherry
|84
|16
|163685
|21
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|510
|108
|739969
|160
|17717
|5
|5
|29
|Rajasthan
|3525
|521
|1267244
|693
|9539
|2
|2
|30
|Sikkim
|47
|1
|38587
|6
|443
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|4437
|629
|3407595
|946
|38009
|3
|3
|32
|Telangana
|2607
|112
|782519
|266
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|17
|7
|99929
|9
|919
|34
|Uttarakhand
|2273
|66
|426290
|130
|7684
|1
|1
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|3006
|291
|2041831
|505
|23468
|2
|2
|36
|West Bengal
|1795
|13
|1992433
|166
|21178
|Total#
|77152
|8528
|42353620
|14947
|514388
|98
|44
|142
|***For Kerala as per the state media bulletin: 7 deaths reported on 2nd Mar, +45 delayed deaths reported and +44 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt)No 2110/2021/H&FWD
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
