  4. India adds 6,561 new COVID cases with 142 fatalities in single day

India adds 6,561 new COVID cases with 142 fatalities in single day

The total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 77,152 the health ministry data showed today.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Updated on: March 03, 2022 9:12 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

India adds 6,561 new COVID cases with 142 fatalities in single day.

Highlights

  • Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 77,152 today
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,14,388
  • India saw a total of 14,947 discharges in last 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 6,561 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 142 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (March 3), the country saw a total of 14,947 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.62 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,23,53,620.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 77,152 the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,14,388. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 77,00,50,005 samples have been tested up to March 2 for COVID-19. Of these 8,82,953 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Wednesday reported 325 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, while the positivity rate stood at 0.81 per cent, according to data shared by the city's health department. The national capital's case count has now increased to 18,60,561 and the death toll has risen to 26,127.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 40,284, the bulletin stated. On Tuesday, Delhi reported 344 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.

80 per cent and 4 deaths due to the infection. The day before, the city had logged 258 infections with a positivity rate of 0.71 per cent and zero death.

Delhi had on Sunday recorded 484 cases with a positivity rate of 0.95 per cent and three deaths.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day
(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6 9884 129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 1657 357  2301668 458  14729      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 92 64065 21  296      
4 Assam 1477 38  716028 46  6639   1
5 Bihar 247 33  817654 65  12255      
6 Chandigarh 134 11  90468 25  1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 1129 158  1135968 310  14029   1
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 2 11434   4      
9 Delhi 1653 116  1832781 440  26127   1
10 Goa 209 28  241022 41  3825   3
11 Gujarat 1428 219  1210545 334  10933   1
12 Haryana 1555 212  970066 440  10568   4
13 Himachal Pradesh 729 73  278598 156  4122      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 527 87  447813 123  4748      
15 Jharkhand 360 41  428793 62  5315      
16 Karnataka 4245 640  3897239 816  39969 12    12
17 Kerala*** 22467 3248  6416369 5525  65597 52  44 96
18 Ladakh 138 27695 22  228      
19 Lakshadweep 2   11346   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 2748 373  1025973 631  10730   1
21 Maharashtra 9643 463  7713575 1007  143706      
22 Manipur 306 134416 28  2113   1
23 Meghalaya 158 91778 19  1580   2
24 Mizoram 6015 406  209363 1086  658      
25 Nagaland 86 34571 10  756      
26 Odisha 1838 241  1274426 378  9085   6
27 Puducherry 84 16  163685 21  1962      
28 Punjab 510 108  739969 160  17717   5
29 Rajasthan 3525 521  1267244 693  9539   2
30 Sikkim 47 38587 443      
31 Tamil Nadu 4437 629  3407595 946  38009   3
32 Telangana 2607 112  782519 266  4111      
33 Tripura 17 99929 919      
34 Uttarakhand 2273 66  426290 130  7684   1
35 Uttar Pradesh 3006 291  2041831 505  23468   2
36 West Bengal 1795 13  1992433 166  21178      
Total# 77152 8528  42353620 14947  514388 98  44 142
***For Kerala as per the state media bulletin: 7 deaths reported on 2nd Mar, +45 delayed deaths reported and +44 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt)No 2110/2021/H&FWD
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

