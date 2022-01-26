Coronavirus pandemic: India reports over 2.85 lakh new cases with positivity rate at 16.16%; 665 deaths

Highlights
- Total active cases of COVID in India have rose to 22,23,018 today
- The daily positivity rate is at 16.16 per cent on January 26
- The total death toll in the country is now at 4,91,127
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 2,85,914 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 665 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (January 26), the country saw a total of 2,99,073 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 93.31 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 3,73,70,971.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 22,23,018 the ministry data showed today.
The total death toll in the country is now at 4,91,127. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate is at 16.16 per cent today.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 72,05,72,178 samples have been tested up to January 25 for COVID-19. Of these 17,69,745 samples were tested on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Kerala reported 55,475 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest ever reported from the state in a single day since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020, taking the total affected to 57,25,086.
On Monday, Kerala recorded 26,514 fresh cases while the previous highest ever in a single day was recorded on January 20- 46,387 cases.
The state Health department said 1,12,281 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the COVID-19 dashboard in the website of the Kerala government shows the test positivity rate above 44 per cent.
There are 4,42,466 people under observation in the state out of which 10,342 are in isolation wards of various hospitals, the Health department said in a release. "Currently, there are 2,85,365 active COVID-19 cases in the state out of which only 3.8 per cent are hospitalised," the release said. The State registered 154 COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday taking the death toll to 52,141.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day (a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|598
|5
|8725
|91
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|93305
|9695
|2087282
|4800
|14549
|7
|7
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3313
|379
|56476
|288
|283
|1
|1
|4
|Assam
|45422
|259
|646972
|5625
|6319
|18
|18
|5
|Bihar
|14833
|3016
|786317
|4829
|12193
|8
|8
|6
|Chandigarh
|7768
|296
|77389
|863
|1103
|1
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|31074
|916
|1055398
|5406
|13746
|19
|19
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|208
|12
|11002
|28
|4
|9
|Delhi
|45140
|9106
|1726681
|14836
|25650
|30
|30
|10
|Goa
|18933
|792
|208277
|2174
|3615
|5
|5
|11
|Gujarat
|135148
|311
|930938
|13469
|10274
|25
|25
|12
|Haryana
|51887
|5889
|852745
|11879
|10194
|17
|17
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|15541
|1280
|242602
|3035
|3944
|11
|11
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|44609
|1743
|353374
|3643
|4613
|8
|8
|15
|Jharkhand
|17457
|2009
|399109
|3409
|5272
|11
|11
|16
|Karnataka
|362517
|4691
|3162977
|41703
|38614
|32
|32
|17
|Kerala***
|260982
|4367
|5356642
|30710
|51987
|13
|158
|171
|18
|Ladakh
|1244
|11
|23352
|174
|222
|19
|Lakshadweep
|253
|11
|10507
|51
|52
|1
|1
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|69893
|2757
|824275
|7822
|10576
|6
|6
|21
|Maharashtra
|303424
|6309
|7089936
|21941
|142151
|36
|36
|22
|Manipur
|3450
|37
|125013
|379
|2027
|2
|2
|23
|Meghalaya
|2257
|136
|85009
|168
|1498
|1
|1
|24
|Mizoram
|10704
|1236
|151081
|982
|586
|5
|5
|25
|Nagaland
|693
|8
|32254
|59
|707
|2
|2
|26
|Odisha
|71509
|3023
|1131917
|10309
|8525
|5
|5
|27
|Puducherry
|15652
|44
|135783
|1172
|1908
|2
|2
|28
|Punjab
|45645
|827
|656474
|6479
|17023
|45
|45
|29
|Rajasthan
|93502
|60
|1036762
|9397
|9118
|23
|23
|30
|Sikkim
|2107
|241
|34566
|355
|423
|1
|1
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|206484
|5530
|2920457
|24639
|37264
|46
|46
|32
|Telangana
|33673
|1579
|701047
|2398
|4075
|3
|3
|33
|Tripura
|7878
|133
|90142
|564
|879
|7
|7
|34
|Uttarakhand
|31280
|30
|364694
|3083
|7491
|11
|11
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|93924
|167
|1840842
|10836
|23073
|17
|17
|36
|West Bengal
|94535
|15648
|1854881
|20157
|20375
|37
|37
|Total#
|2236842
|12493
|37071898
|267753
|490462
|456
|158
|614
|*** For Kerala, as per State media bulletin: 70 deaths reported on 25th January + 84 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No. 2110/2021/H&FWD
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
