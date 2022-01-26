Wednesday, January 26, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Coronavirus pandemic: India reports over 2.85 lakh new cases with positivity rate at 16.16%; 665 deaths

Coronavirus pandemic: India reports over 2.85 lakh new cases with positivity rate at 16.16%; 665 deaths

The total active cases of COVID in India have rose to 22,23,018 the health ministry data showed today.

Sheenu Sharma Edited by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Updated on: January 26, 2022 9:22 IST
coronavirus india live news, Coronavirus News, Covid-19 Latest News, Omicron India News, 26th Januar
Image Source : PTI.

A health worker prepares a pediatric Covid ward at a hospital, in preparation for potential Covid spread among children, after schools reopened for all classes in Maharashtra, in Thane, Monday, January 24, 2022. 

 

Highlights

  • Total active cases of COVID in India have rose to 22,23,018 today
  • The daily positivity rate is at 16.16 per cent on January 26
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 4,91,127

 

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 2,85,914 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 665 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (January 26), the country saw a total of 2,99,073 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 93.31 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 3,73,70,971.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 22,23,018 the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,91,127. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 16.16 per cent today. 

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 72,05,72,178 samples have been tested up to January 25 for COVID-19. Of these 17,69,745 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Kerala reported 55,475 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest ever reported from the state in a single day since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020, taking the total affected to 57,25,086.

On Monday, Kerala recorded 26,514 fresh cases while the previous highest ever in a single day was recorded on January 20- 46,387 cases.

The state Health department said 1,12,281 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the COVID-19 dashboard in the website of the Kerala government shows the test positivity rate above 44 per cent.

There are 4,42,466 people under observation in the state out of which 10,342 are in isolation wards of various hospitals, the Health department said in a release. "Currently, there are 2,85,365 active COVID-19 cases in the state out of which only 3.8 per cent are hospitalised," the release said. The State registered 154 COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday taking the death toll to 52,141.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 598 8725 91  129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 93305 9695  2087282 4800  14549   7
3 Arunachal Pradesh 3313 379  56476 288  283   1
4 Assam 45422 259  646972 5625  6319 18    18
5 Bihar 14833 3016  786317 4829  12193   8
6 Chandigarh 7768 296  77389 863  1103   1
7 Chhattisgarh 31074 916  1055398 5406  13746 19    19
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 208 12  11002 28  4      
9 Delhi 45140 9106  1726681 14836  25650 30    30
10 Goa 18933 792  208277 2174  3615   5
11 Gujarat 135148 311  930938 13469  10274 25    25
12 Haryana 51887 5889  852745 11879  10194 17    17
13 Himachal Pradesh 15541 1280  242602 3035  3944 11    11
14 Jammu and Kashmir 44609 1743  353374 3643  4613   8
15 Jharkhand 17457 2009  399109 3409  5272 11    11
16 Karnataka 362517 4691  3162977 41703  38614 32    32
17 Kerala*** 260982 4367  5356642 30710  51987 13  158 171
18 Ladakh 1244 11  23352 174  222      
19 Lakshadweep 253 11  10507 51  52   1
20 Madhya Pradesh 69893 2757  824275 7822  10576   6
21 Maharashtra 303424 6309  7089936 21941  142151 36    36
22 Manipur 3450 37  125013 379  2027   2
23 Meghalaya 2257 136  85009 168  1498   1
24 Mizoram 10704 1236  151081 982  586   5
25 Nagaland 693 32254 59  707   2
26 Odisha 71509 3023  1131917 10309  8525   5
27 Puducherry 15652 44  135783 1172  1908   2
28 Punjab 45645 827  656474 6479  17023 45    45
29 Rajasthan 93502 60  1036762 9397  9118 23    23
30 Sikkim 2107 241  34566 355  423   1
31 Tamil Nadu 206484 5530  2920457 24639  37264 46    46
32 Telangana 33673 1579  701047 2398  4075   3
33 Tripura 7878 133  90142 564  879   7
34 Uttarakhand 31280 30  364694 3083  7491 11    11
35 Uttar Pradesh 93924 167  1840842 10836  23073 17    17
36 West Bengal 94535 15648  1854881 20157  20375 37    37
Total# 2236842 12493  37071898 267753  490462 456  158 614
*** For Kerala, as per State media bulletin: 70 deaths reported on 25th January + 84 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No. 2110/2021/H&FWD
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

ALSO READ: COVID-19 infection can cause heart damage, claim experts

ALSO READ: Covid19: As home isolation cases surge, Mandaviya directs states, UTs to bolster teleconsultations

Latest India News

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News