Coronavirus pandemic: India reports over 2.85 lakh new cases with positivity rate at 16.16%; 665 deaths

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 2,85,914 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 665 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (January 26), the country saw a total of 2,99,073 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 93.31 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 3,73,70,971.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 22,23,018 the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,91,127. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 16.16 per cent today.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 72,05,72,178 samples have been tested up to January 25 for COVID-19. Of these 17,69,745 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Kerala reported 55,475 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest ever reported from the state in a single day since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020, taking the total affected to 57,25,086.

On Monday, Kerala recorded 26,514 fresh cases while the previous highest ever in a single day was recorded on January 20- 46,387 cases.

The state Health department said 1,12,281 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the COVID-19 dashboard in the website of the Kerala government shows the test positivity rate above 44 per cent.

There are 4,42,466 people under observation in the state out of which 10,342 are in isolation wards of various hospitals, the Health department said in a release. "Currently, there are 2,85,365 active COVID-19 cases in the state out of which only 3.8 per cent are hospitalised," the release said. The State registered 154 COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday taking the death toll to 52,141.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 598 5 8725 91 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 93305 9695 2087282 4800 14549 7 7 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3313 379 56476 288 283 1 1 4 Assam 45422 259 646972 5625 6319 18 18 5 Bihar 14833 3016 786317 4829 12193 8 8 6 Chandigarh 7768 296 77389 863 1103 1 1 7 Chhattisgarh 31074 916 1055398 5406 13746 19 19 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 208 12 11002 28 4 9 Delhi 45140 9106 1726681 14836 25650 30 30 10 Goa 18933 792 208277 2174 3615 5 5 11 Gujarat 135148 311 930938 13469 10274 25 25 12 Haryana 51887 5889 852745 11879 10194 17 17 13 Himachal Pradesh 15541 1280 242602 3035 3944 11 11 14 Jammu and Kashmir 44609 1743 353374 3643 4613 8 8 15 Jharkhand 17457 2009 399109 3409 5272 11 11 16 Karnataka 362517 4691 3162977 41703 38614 32 32 17 Kerala*** 260982 4367 5356642 30710 51987 13 158 171 18 Ladakh 1244 11 23352 174 222 19 Lakshadweep 253 11 10507 51 52 1 1 20 Madhya Pradesh 69893 2757 824275 7822 10576 6 6 21 Maharashtra 303424 6309 7089936 21941 142151 36 36 22 Manipur 3450 37 125013 379 2027 2 2 23 Meghalaya 2257 136 85009 168 1498 1 1 24 Mizoram 10704 1236 151081 982 586 5 5 25 Nagaland 693 8 32254 59 707 2 2 26 Odisha 71509 3023 1131917 10309 8525 5 5 27 Puducherry 15652 44 135783 1172 1908 2 2 28 Punjab 45645 827 656474 6479 17023 45 45 29 Rajasthan 93502 60 1036762 9397 9118 23 23 30 Sikkim 2107 241 34566 355 423 1 1 31 Tamil Nadu 206484 5530 2920457 24639 37264 46 46 32 Telangana 33673 1579 701047 2398 4075 3 3 33 Tripura 7878 133 90142 564 879 7 7 34 Uttarakhand 31280 30 364694 3083 7491 11 11 35 Uttar Pradesh 93924 167 1840842 10836 23073 17 17 36 West Bengal 94535 15648 1854881 20157 20375 37 37 Total# 2236842 12493 37071898 267753 490462 456 158 614 *** For Kerala, as per State media bulletin: 70 deaths reported on 25th January + 84 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No. 2110/2021/H&FWD *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

