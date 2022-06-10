Friday, June 10, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
Breaking
  • EU announces additional 205 million euros aid for Ukraine
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. COVID: India reports 7,584 fresh cases, 24 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 36,267

COVID: India reports 7,584 fresh cases, 24 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 36,267

The total active cases of COVID in India have risen to 36,267, the health ministry data showed on Friday.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Published on: June 10, 2022 9:29 IST
Coronavirus, COVID-19, Coronavirus Cases in India, India Covid Cases, Corona Cases in India, Covid 1
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

COVID: India reports 7,584 fresh cases, 24 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 36,267. 

Highlights

  • An increase of 3,769 cases has been recorded in active COVID caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • According to ICMR, 85,41,98,288 samples have been tested up to June 9 for COVID
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,747

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 7,584 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 24 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (June 10), the country saw a total of 3,791 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.71 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,26,44,092.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 36,267, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 32,498. 

An increase of 3,769 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.08 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

 

ALSO READ: Food allergy may cut risk of Covid infection by 50 per cent, claims study

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,747. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 85,41,98,288 samples have been tested up to June 9 for COVID-19. Of these 3,35,050 samples were tested on Thursday.

ALSO READ: Covid norms: Passengers without masks can be put on 'no-fly list', orders Delhi HC

Delhi COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 622 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the Delhi government health bulletin on Thursday. With this, Delhi's COVID-19 tally increased to 19,10,613.

The national capital recorded 1,774 active cases. The positivity rate stands at 3.17 per cent. The city reported 537 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Two people succumbed to the disease in the capital city during the period, taking the death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi to 26,216.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6   9918 129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 97 18  2305210 12  14731      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 2   64210   296      
4 Assam 13 716243 7986      
5 Bihar 82 818528 11  12256      
6 Chandigarh 131   91296 22  1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 76 1138432 16  14035   1
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 1691 157  1882086 406  26214   1
10 Goa 376 48  241984 29  3832      
11 Gujarat 445 82  1214309 29  10944      
12 Haryana 933 92  992719 155  10621      
13 Himachal Pradesh 103 280931 4136      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 58 449491 4752      
15 Jharkhand 50 430023 5319      
16 Karnataka 2623 145  3911582 231  40108      
17 Kerala*** 11263 1406  6487988 859  69807   6 6
18 Ladakh 8 28040   228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 245 1031893 30  10737      
21 Maharashtra 9806 1374  7741143 1327  147866      
22 Manipur 2 135119 2120      
23 Meghalaya 1   92233   1593      
24 Mizoram 122 13  227656 16  700      
25 Nagaland 1   34736   761      
26 Odisha 149 1279270 9126      
27 Puducherry 33 163915 14  1962      
28 Punjab 138 742626 16  17754      
29 Rajasthan 392 43  1276239 30  9557      
30 Sikkim 9 38713   452      
31 Tamil Nadu 1021 94  3417466 101  38025      
32 Telangana 731 73  789065 43  4111      
33 Tripura 2 99964   923      
34 Uttarakhand 506 21  429813 7693      
35 Uttar Pradesh 914 2056515 159  23523      
36 West Bengal 469 37  1998158 48  21205      
Total# 32498 3641  42640301 3591  524723 -9  6 8
***Kerala 17-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below: 0 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs;5 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents;12 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News