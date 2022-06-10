COVID: India reports 7,584 fresh cases, 24 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 36,267. 

Highlights
- An increase of 3,769 cases has been recorded in active COVID caseload in a span of 24 hours
- According to ICMR, 85,41,98,288 samples have been tested up to June 9 for COVID
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,747
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 7,584 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 24 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (June 10), the country saw a total of 3,791 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.71 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,26,44,092.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 36,267, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 32,498.
An increase of 3,769 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.08 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,747. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 85,41,98,288 samples have been tested up to June 9 for COVID-19. Of these 3,35,050 samples were tested on Thursday.
Delhi COVID tally:
Meanwhile, Delhi reported 622 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the Delhi government health bulletin on Thursday. With this, Delhi's COVID-19 tally increased to 19,10,613.
The national capital recorded 1,774 active cases. The positivity rate stands at 3.17 per cent. The city reported 537 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
Two people succumbed to the disease in the capital city during the period, taking the death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi to 26,216.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day (a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|6
|9918
|1
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|97
|18
|2305210
|12
|14731
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2
|64210
|296
|4
|Assam
|13
|3
|716243
|2
|7986
|5
|Bihar
|82
|2
|818528
|11
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|131
|91296
|22
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|76
|2
|1138432
|16
|14035
|1
|1
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|1691
|157
|1882086
|406
|26214
|1
|1
|10
|Goa
|376
|48
|241984
|29
|3832
|11
|Gujarat
|445
|82
|1214309
|29
|10944
|12
|Haryana
|933
|92
|992719
|155
|10621
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|103
|5
|280931
|7
|4136
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|58
|3
|449491
|8
|4752
|15
|Jharkhand
|50
|1
|430023
|3
|5319
|16
|Karnataka
|2623
|145
|3911582
|231
|40108
|17
|Kerala***
|11263
|1406
|6487988
|859
|69807
|6
|6
|18
|Ladakh
|8
|1
|28040
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|245
|9
|1031893
|30
|10737
|21
|Maharashtra
|9806
|1374
|7741143
|1327
|147866
|22
|Manipur
|2
|1
|135119
|1
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|1
|92233
|1593
|24
|Mizoram
|122
|13
|227656
|16
|700
|25
|Nagaland
|1
|34736
|761
|26
|Odisha
|149
|6
|1279270
|9
|9126
|27
|Puducherry
|33
|8
|163915
|14
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|138
|7
|742626
|16
|17754
|29
|Rajasthan
|392
|43
|1276239
|30
|9557
|30
|Sikkim
|9
|4
|38713
|452
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|1021
|94
|3417466
|101
|38025
|32
|Telangana
|731
|73
|789065
|43
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|2
|2
|99964
|923
|34
|Uttarakhand
|506
|21
|429813
|6
|7693
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|914
|4
|2056515
|159
|23523
|36
|West Bengal
|469
|37
|1998158
|48
|21205
|Total#
|32498
|3641
|42640301
|3591
|524723
|-9
|6
|8
|***Kerala 17-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below: 0 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs;5 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents;12 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )