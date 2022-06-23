Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). COVID: India registers 13,313 fresh cases, 38 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases jump to 83,990.

The total death toll in the country due to COVID is now at 5,24,941

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 13,313 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 38 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (June 23), the country saw a total of 10,972 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.60 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,27,36,027.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 83,990, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 81,687.

Jump in active cases:

An increase of 2,303 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.19 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,941. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on June 23 was recorded 2.03 per cent.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 85,94,93,387 samples have been tested up to June 22 for COVID-19. Of these 6,56,410 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Kerala COVID tally:

Meanwhile, fresh COVID-19 cases in Kerala saw a slight dip on Wednesday with the State reporting 3,890 infections, taking the caseload till date to 66,12,607. The southern State saw 3,172 people recovering from the disease, according to official data.

Today, there were 7 deaths due to COVID-19, taking the total casualties to 69,924. The active cases have risen to 25,044 till date, according to the data.

A total of 22,927 samples were tested in the last 24 hours with a TPR (test positivity rate) of 16.97 per cent, it said. On Tuesday, the State reported 4,224 fresh infections.

The last time the State recorded over 4,000 fresh infections in a day was in February.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 34 6 9945 11 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 369 29 2305495 57 14731 3 Arunachal Pradesh 5 2 64214 296 4 Assam 155 23 716288 10 7988 5 Bihar 410 85 818828 41 12256 6 Chandigarh 387 14 91665 22 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 585 69 1138736 62 14035 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 5054 541 1894164 1466 26242 3 3 10 Goa 866 74 242821 82 3833 11 Gujarat 1741 217 1215806 190 10946 12 Haryana 2884 173 997915 699 10622 1 1 13 Himachal Pradesh 213 281195 39 4139 1 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 209 24 449621 15 4755 1 1 15 Jharkhand 125 11 430139 9 5319 16 Karnataka 4892 128 3917770 804 40113 17 Kerala*** 25200 1740 6513600 2464 69917 20 20 18 Ladakh 32 28074 6 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 454 3 1032542 52 10740 21 Maharashtra 24639 276 7772491 3533 147892 3 3 22 Manipur 6 2 135124 1 2120 23 Meghalaya 16 4 92268 4 1594 24 Mizoram 122 2 227969 23 702 1 1 25 Nagaland 0 34742 761 26 Odisha 334 9 1279535 36 9126 27 Puducherry 142 8 164021 26 1962 28 Punjab 681 46 743179 86 17761 2 2 29 Rajasthan 713 5 1277145 97 9561 30 Sikkim 13 4 38732 1 453 31 Tamil Nadu 4678 312 3420364 459 38026 32 Telangana 2680 305 790347 129 4111 33 Tripura 4 4 99967 923 34 Uttarakhand 644 30 430012 20 7695 35 Uttar Pradesh 3257 322 2059342 352 23532 4 4 36 West Bengal 2446 117 1999184 176 21212 2 2 Total# 83990 2303 42736027 10972 524941 18 20 38 ***Kerala 20-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below: 0 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 7 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 13 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed) *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

