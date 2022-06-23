COVID: India registers 13,313 fresh cases, 38 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases jump to 83,990.

Thursday, June 23, 2022
     
The total active cases of COVID in India have risen to 83,990, the health ministry data showed on Thursday.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu New Delhi Updated on: June 23, 2022 9:29 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Highlights

  • According to ICMR, over 85 crore samples have been tested up to June 22 for COVID
  • The total death toll in the country due to COVID is now at 5,24,941
  • An increase of 2,303 cases has been recorded in the active COVID caseload in a span of 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 13,313 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 38 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (June 23), the country saw a total of 10,972 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.60 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,27,36,027.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 83,990, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 81,687. 

Jump in active cases:

An increase of 2,303 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.19 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,941. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on June 23 was recorded 2.03 per cent. 

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 85,94,93,387 samples have been tested up to June 22 for COVID-19. Of these 6,56,410 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Kerala COVID tally:

Meanwhile, fresh COVID-19 cases in Kerala saw a slight dip on Wednesday with the State reporting 3,890 infections, taking the caseload till date to 66,12,607. The southern State saw 3,172 people recovering from the disease, according to official data.

Today, there were 7 deaths due to COVID-19, taking the total casualties to 69,924. The active cases have risen to 25,044 till date, according to the data.

A total of 22,927 samples were tested in the last 24 hours with a TPR (test positivity rate) of 16.97 per cent, it said. On Tuesday, the State reported 4,224 fresh infections.

The last time the State recorded over 4,000 fresh infections in a day was in February.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 34 9945 11  129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 369 29  2305495 57  14731      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 5 64214   296      
4 Assam 155 23  716288 10  7988      
5 Bihar 410 85  818828 41  12256      
6 Chandigarh 387 14  91665 22  1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 585 69  1138736 62  14035      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 5054 541  1894164 1466  26242   3
10 Goa 866 74  242821 82  3833      
11 Gujarat 1741 217  1215806 190  10946      
12 Haryana 2884 173  997915 699  10622   1
13 Himachal Pradesh 213   281195 39  4139   1
14 Jammu and Kashmir 209 24  449621 15  4755   1
15 Jharkhand 125 11  430139 5319      
16 Karnataka 4892 128  3917770 804  40113      
17 Kerala*** 25200 1740  6513600 2464  69917   20 20
18 Ladakh 32   28074 228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 454 1032542 52  10740      
21 Maharashtra 24639 276  7772491 3533  147892   3
22 Manipur 6 135124 2120      
23 Meghalaya 16 92268 1594      
24 Mizoram 122 227969 23  702   1
25 Nagaland 0   34742   761      
26 Odisha 334 1279535 36  9126      
27 Puducherry 142 164021 26  1962      
28 Punjab 681 46  743179 86  17761   2
29 Rajasthan 713 1277145 97  9561      
30 Sikkim 13 38732 453      
31 Tamil Nadu 4678 312  3420364 459  38026      
32 Telangana 2680 305  790347 129  4111      
33 Tripura 4 99967   923      
34 Uttarakhand 644 30  430012 20  7695      
35 Uttar Pradesh 3257 322  2059342 352  23532   4
36 West Bengal 2446 117  1999184 176  21212   2
Total# 83990 2303  42736027 10972  524941 18  20 38
***Kerala 20-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below: 0 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 7 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 13 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed)
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

