COVID: India registers 13,313 fresh cases, 38 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases jump to 83,990.

Highlights
- According to ICMR, over 85 crore samples have been tested up to June 22 for COVID
- The total death toll in the country due to COVID is now at 5,24,941
- An increase of 2,303 cases has been recorded in the active COVID caseload in a span of 24 hours
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 13,313 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 38 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (June 23), the country saw a total of 10,972 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.60 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,27,36,027.The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 83,990, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 81,687.
Jump in active cases:
An increase of 2,303 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.19 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,941. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate on June 23 was recorded 2.03 per cent.
ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 85,94,93,387 samples have been tested up to June 22 for COVID-19. Of these 6,56,410 samples were tested on Wednesday.
Kerala COVID tally:
Meanwhile, fresh COVID-19 cases in Kerala saw a slight dip on Wednesday with the State reporting 3,890 infections, taking the caseload till date to 66,12,607. The southern State saw 3,172 people recovering from the disease, according to official data.
Today, there were 7 deaths due to COVID-19, taking the total casualties to 69,924. The active cases have risen to 25,044 till date, according to the data.
A total of 22,927 samples were tested in the last 24 hours with a TPR (test positivity rate) of 16.97 per cent, it said. On Tuesday, the State reported 4,224 fresh infections.
The last time the State recorded over 4,000 fresh infections in a day was in February.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|34
|6
|9945
|11
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|369
|29
|2305495
|57
|14731
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|5
|2
|64214
|296
|4
|Assam
|155
|23
|716288
|10
|7988
|5
|Bihar
|410
|85
|818828
|41
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|387
|14
|91665
|22
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|585
|69
|1138736
|62
|14035
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|5054
|541
|1894164
|1466
|26242
|3
|3
|10
|Goa
|866
|74
|242821
|82
|3833
|11
|Gujarat
|1741
|217
|1215806
|190
|10946
|12
|Haryana
|2884
|173
|997915
|699
|10622
|1
|1
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|213
|281195
|39
|4139
|1
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|209
|24
|449621
|15
|4755
|1
|1
|15
|Jharkhand
|125
|11
|430139
|9
|5319
|16
|Karnataka
|4892
|128
|3917770
|804
|40113
|17
|Kerala***
|25200
|1740
|6513600
|2464
|69917
|20
|20
|18
|Ladakh
|32
|28074
|6
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|454
|3
|1032542
|52
|10740
|21
|Maharashtra
|24639
|276
|7772491
|3533
|147892
|3
|3
|22
|Manipur
|6
|2
|135124
|1
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|16
|4
|92268
|4
|1594
|24
|Mizoram
|122
|2
|227969
|23
|702
|1
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|0
|34742
|761
|26
|Odisha
|334
|9
|1279535
|36
|9126
|27
|Puducherry
|142
|8
|164021
|26
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|681
|46
|743179
|86
|17761
|2
|2
|29
|Rajasthan
|713
|5
|1277145
|97
|9561
|30
|Sikkim
|13
|4
|38732
|1
|453
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|4678
|312
|3420364
|459
|38026
|32
|Telangana
|2680
|305
|790347
|129
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|4
|4
|99967
|923
|34
|Uttarakhand
|644
|30
|430012
|20
|7695
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|3257
|322
|2059342
|352
|23532
|4
|4
|36
|West Bengal
|2446
|117
|1999184
|176
|21212
|2
|2
|Total#
|83990
|2303
|42736027
|10972
|524941
|18
|20
|38
|***Kerala 20-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below: 0 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 7 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 13 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed)
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
