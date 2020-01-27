Coronavirus outbreak update: MEA to request China for evacuation of Indians from Wuhan

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) will request the Chinese authorities for the evacuation of Indians from coronavirus-hit Wuhan. The decision was taken in a meeting where the Cabinet Secretary reviewed the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak in China. Secretaries in the Ministries of Health, External Affairs, Civil Aviation, Labour, Defence, I&B and Member-Secretary, National Disaster Management Authority, DG (Armed Forces Medical Services) also attended the meeting.

What is India's plan of action:

Ministry of Civil Aviation

issue of instruction to airlines for managing and notifying anybody reporting illness on all flights with direct or indirect connectivity to China. facilitate in-flight announcements and distribution of health cards to all flights with direct or indirect connectivity to China.

Ministry of Home Affairs

To ensure that integrated check posts initiate screening of visitors across Nepal border. States have been requested to provide health staff for these check posts. SSB/ BSF/Immigration officers manning integrated check posts have been sensitized.

Ministry of Shipping

To initiate entry screening at the International ports having traffic from China.