Coronavirus outbreak update: MEA to request China for evacuation of Indians from Wuhan

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) will request the Chinese authorities for the evacuation of Indians from coronavirus-hit Wuhan. The decision was taken in a meeting where the Cabinet Secretary reviewed the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak in China. Secretaries in the Ministries of Health, External Affairs, Civil Aviation, Labour, Defence, I&B and Member-Secretary, National Disaster Management Authority, DG (Armed Forces Medical Services) also attended the meeting.
What is India's plan of action:
Ministry of Civil Aviation
- issue of instruction to airlines for managing and notifying anybody reporting illness on all flights with direct or indirect connectivity to China.
- facilitate in-flight announcements and
- distribution of health cards to all flights with direct or indirect connectivity to China.
Ministry of Home Affairs
To ensure that integrated check posts initiate screening of visitors across Nepal border. States have been requested to provide health staff for these check posts. SSB/ BSF/Immigration officers manning integrated check posts have been sensitized.
Ministry of Shipping
To initiate entry screening at the International ports having traffic from China.
- Health Ministry also held a review meeting earlier today with Chief Secretaries to review the preparedness and screening in 5 states having border with Nepal, in addition to Pr. Secretaries (Health) of other states. They have been asked to ensure that community level monitoring of passengers is undertaken through health staff.
- It was decided that steps may be taken to prepare for possible evacuation of Indian nationals in Wuhan. Accordingly, Ministry of External Affairs will make a request to the Chinese authorities.
- Ministry of Civil Aviation and Ministry of Health will make arrangements for transport and quarantine facilities respectively.