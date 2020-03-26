Friday, March 27, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Shops selling essentials in Uttarakhand to remain open for six hours tomorrow

Shops selling essentials in Uttarakhand to remain open for six hours tomorrow

The Uttarakhand government on Thursday decided to let the shops selling essentials in the state to stay open for six hours instead of three to stop overcrowding in market places.

PTI PTI
Dehradun Updated on: March 26, 2020 23:59 IST
Shops selling essentials in Uttarakhand to remain open for six hours tomorrow
Image Source : FILE

Shops selling essentials in Uttarakhand to remain open for six hours tomorrow

 The Uttarakhand government on Thursday decided to let the shops selling essentials in the state to stay open for six hours instead of three to stop overcrowding in market places.

Shops selling essential articles will remain open from 7 am to 1 pm instead of just three hours till 10 am to ensure better compliance of social distancing norms which alone can curb the coronavirus spread, officials here said.

Fight Against Coronavirus

Opening shops for just three hours in the morning was leading to overcrowding at market places, they said.

Vegetables, fruits and milk will remain available all day and vegetable vendors can go from door to door, they said.

 
 
Watch: South Delhi Municipal Corporation conducts sanitisation work at Lajpat Nagar

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X