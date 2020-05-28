Image Source : PIXABAY Coronavirus may never go away even with a vaccine: Experts

Coronavirus will likely remain for years to come even after the development of a fully effective COVID-19 vaccine, Washington Post quoted epidemiology experts as saying. The US daily reported that the virus may eventually become an endemic like HIV, Measles and chickenpox.

The experts have further said that amid all the uncertainty revolving around the contagion, the persistence of the novel coronavirus is one of the few things we can count on about the future.

There are currently four endemic coronaviruses that are present, causing the common cold. As per the experts, COVID-19 will become the fifth.

"This virus is here to stay. The question is, how do we live with it safely?" Sarah Cobey, an epidemiologist and evolutionary biologist at the University of Chicago was quoted as saying by Post.

"It's like we have attention-deficit disorder right now. Everything we're doing is just a knee-jerk response to the short-term," said Tom Frieden, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage