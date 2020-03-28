Image Source : FILE Woman tests positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, total count 10

A woman tested positive for COVID-19 in Patna on Saturday, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 10, an official said here. Pradip Das, the director of Rajendra Memorial Research Institute - an ICMR centre here which had been conducting the bulk of tests, told PTI that the woman is undergoing treatment at NMCH hospital here.

"She was among those who had come into contact with the first victim in the state from Munger at a private hospital here," Das said.

Last Sunday, the state reported its first two COVID-19 cases. One of them, a 38-year-old man from Munger, had died at AIIMS, Patna the previous night.

ALSO READ | Nitish Kumar gives a thumbs down to UP govt's move to arrange special buses for stranded migrants

WATCH | Chronic patients with associated ailments will be delivered medicines at home: Health Ministry