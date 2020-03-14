Image Source : PTI (FILE) Coronavirus in India: Number of infected reaches 85 (Representative image)

Number of Coronavirus patients in the country has risen to 85. However, the number includes those who have recovered. This number also includes two deaths that have occurred in past few days. A 68-year-old woman lost her life in New Delhi on Friday. On Thursday, an elderly man in Karnataka's Kalaburagi.

10 Coronavirus patients have recovered and have been given a discharge from the hospital. These include 5 from Uttar Pradesh, 3 from Kerala and 1 each from Rajasthan and Delhi.

State governments in India have started taking measures to stop the spread of Coronavirus. Majority of the states have decided to close schools and colleges till March 31. States like Maharashtra have shut down gyms, swimming pools and similar public places. Public ceremonies have been banned in some states. Campaigns are being organised by governments to increase awareness about Coronavirus.

Globally, the number of those infected has crossed 1.48 lakh. 5500 people have lost their lives so far. Majority of the infections have occurred in China (More than 80,000). The number of deaths is 3189. However, 65,000 people have made recovery from Coronavirus.

