Image Source : AP (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) Coronavirus: Nurse in Saudi Arabia first Indian to be infected

An Indian nurse in Saudi Arabia has become first Indian national to be infected with Coronavirus. Minister of State (External Affairs) V Muraleedharan confirmed that development from his official Twitter handle. Coronavirus, outbreak of which has been centred in Wuhan city in China's Hubei province has claimed 17 victims in China so far.

"Update from @CGIJeddah : About 100 Indian nurses mostly from Kerala working at Al-Hayat hospital have been tested and none except one nurse was found infected by Corona virus. Affected nurse is being treated at Aseer National Hospital and is recovering well." read V Muraleedharan's tweet.

Update from @CGIJeddah : About 100 Indian nurses mostly from Kerala working at Al-Hayat hospital have been tested and none except one nurse was found infected by Corona virus. Affected nurse is being treated at Aseer National Hospital and is recovering well. @PMOIndia @MEAIndia https://t.co/jM0u5243GV — V. Muraleedharan (@MOS_MEA) January 23, 2020

Travellers coming to India from China are being screened for Coronavirus infection. Ministry of Health on Thursday said that no infected person has been detected in India and that more than 12 thousand travellers have undergone medical screening at different airports in the country.

