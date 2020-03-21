Coronavirus: 3 foreign nationals test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, tally goes up to 6

File Image

Three foreign nationals in Tamil Nadu have tested positive for Coronavirus, taking the tally to six in the state. Earlier today, the prime minister praised the initiatives taken by the Tamil Nadu government towards preventing the spread of coronavirus in the state. Modi called Chief Minister K Palaniswami over phone on Saturday and congratulated him on the measures taken to control the spread of the virus.

The chief minister thanked Modi and explained in detail the series of measures taken by his government in the state. Palaniswami informed Modi that his nine-point agenda would be followed in Tamil Nadu during the Janta Curfew on Sunday.

The Tamil Nadu government as part of initiatives to control spread of the virus has declared holidays to educational institutions across the state till March 31 besides shutting down shopping malls and places were people gather in large numbers.

Meanwhile, Palaniswami informed the Assembly on Saturday that the Class X board exams scheduled to be held between March 27 and April 13 would be postponed.