Ahead of the Chandigarh Mayor election, in a jolt to the Congress, its leader and Municipal Corporation ward number 27 councillor Gurbax Rawat joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaving the Congress with only six councillors, while the number of BJP councillors has now increased to 16.

Rawat joined the BJP in the presence of Chandigarh BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra and senior party leader Sanjay Tandon at party's office Kamalam in Chandigarh's Sector 33.