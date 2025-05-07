Colonel Sofiya Qureshi's family hails Operation Sindoor, says 'avenged the sindoor of our sisters and mothers' Colonel Sofiya Qureshi's family expressed deep pride following her role in briefing the nation about Operation Sindoor, which targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and PoJK. Her mother, Halima Qureshi, said the operation avenged the "sindoors of our sisters and mothers."

Vadodara:

As India struck deep into Pakistan under Operation Sindoor, the family of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who played a key role in the mission, expressed pride and emotion over the significant military response. Colonel Qureshi's mother, Halima Qureshi, said the operation had brought justice to the victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, adding, "We have avenged the sindoors of our sisters and mothers. This is a moment of great pride for our family and the entire nation." She recalled how Sofiya had long aspired to serve in the armed forces, inspired by her father and grandfather, both of whom served in the Indian Army. "As a child, she used to say that she would join the army when she grew up," she added.

Colonel Qureshi's father, Taj Mohammed Qureshi, echoed this pride, saying, "We are very proud. Our daughter has done a great thing for our country. Pakistan should be destroyed... My grandfather, my father, and I were all in the army, and now she is too."

Her brother, Mohammed Sanjay Qureshi, also expressed similar sentiments, noting that the nation had long awaited this moment. "We have been waiting for a long time for this kind of response. We never expected that a family member would be the one briefing the nation about such a significant operation. It was a proud and surprising moment for us," he said.

Operation Sindoor: Justice for the victims of Pahalgam terror attack

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, along with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, briefed the media on Wednesday in New Delhi about Operation Sindoor, which targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The strikes were described as precise and deliberate, aimed at delivering justice to the victims of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, including that of a Nepali national.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi briefed the nation

During the briefing, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said the operation was carefully planned to avoid civilian casualties, with targets selected to minimise collateral damage. Videos presented by Colonel Qureshi showed the destruction of key terror camps, including those linked to the training of terrorists involved in the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri highlighted the brutal nature of the Pahalgam attack, stating that it was intended to undermine the return of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir. "The attack was marked with extreme barbarity... The victims were mostly killed at close range and in front of their families, a deliberate act aimed at spreading terror," Misri said.

The strikes under Operation Sindoor are being hailed as India's most significant military action inside Pakistani territory in over five decades, marking a major escalation in the ongoing border tensions.

(With inputs from ANI)