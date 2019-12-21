Image Source : PTI Amid uproar over Citizenship law, samaritans serve biryani, water to protesters

Local from Jamia Nagar on Saturday served biryani and drinking water to the protesting students of Jamia Millia Islamia. In a show of solidarity, the student who were gathered outside the University, were served vegetarian as well as non-vegetarian briyani. The students of the varsity are protesting against the amended citizenship act.

A similiar initiative was noticed on Friday following Jumma namaz (Friday prayers). After the Namaz on Friday, thousands of women, students, children and elderly reached outside Jamia campus. This flock of protesters was spread over a kilometre on both sides of the road.

Protest at India Gate ended with volunteers serving tea as langar outside the protest area. :) Heartened by the solidarity I saw on display today. Rage, rage against the dying of light. #CAAProtests pic.twitter.com/7DySUE2K7V — Asmita (@asmitaghosh18) December 16, 2019

Naushad, Naseem, Rehman, residents of Jamia Nagar, made full arrangements of lunch for the protesters here.

Rehman said that everyday different people are taking initiatives on their own for food arrangements.

Big pots of biryani were brought to the spot. Not only this, locals also cleaned up the roads after serving lunch to the protesters.

Biryani packets were also distributed to the people. At many places, the protesters were served with plates in biryani. Drrinking water pouches were also distributed to the agitators. Tea, biscuits and other refreshment arrangements were also made for the students.

Notably, all dhabas, hotels and even small tea stalls around Jamia Millia Islamia are closed. Locals along with the help of university students are making arrangements from food and drinks for the protesters.

The bill became an act after President Ram Nath Kovind on December 12 gave assent to it, which led to massive protests across the country. According to the Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed by Rajya Sabha on December 11 and by Lok Sabha on December 9.

(With inputs from IANS)

