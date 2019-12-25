Christmas brings rain in Mumbai

File Image

Mumbai is witnessing rainfall on Christmas this time. The showers are being experienced in areas including Dombivli, Thane, Panvel, Oshiwara, Jogeshwari West, Malad, Ghatkopar Vikhroli, Airoli, Kandivali and Vile Parle.

This, however, is untimely but it comes because of low-pressure area prevailing over Southwest and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea.

According to SkyMet, rains will reduce by Thursday but there is still a chance of the city receiving it. SkyMet said intensity of rains would be light and patchy in nature. However, it ruled out any spell of heavy rains.

Meanwhile, Twitter users are coming up with surprising reactions on the untimely Mumbai rains:

The only thing constant this year #MumbaiRains — Labdhi Shah (@honey1925) December 25, 2019

#MumbaiRains - it’s December not your time to be here 🎊🎄🎉🎅🏻 - merry Christmas everyone — Shiitaal (@shiitaal) December 25, 2019