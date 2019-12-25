Wednesday, December 25, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Christmas brings rain in Mumbai

Christmas brings rain in Mumbai

Mumbai is witnessing rainfall on Christmas this time. The showers are being experienced in areas including Dombivli, Thane, Panvel, Oshiwara, Jogeshwari West, Malad, Ghatkopar Vikhroli, Airoli, Kandivali and Vile Parle.  

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 25, 2019 17:58 IST
mumbai rains, christmas rains, rain in mumbai, christmas mumbai, mumbai weather, mumbai temperature,

File Image

Mumbai is witnessing rainfall on Christmas this time. The showers are being experienced in areas including Dombivli, Thane, Panvel, Oshiwara, Jogeshwari West, Malad, Ghatkopar Vikhroli, Airoli, Kandivali and Vile Parle.

This, however, is untimely but it comes because of low-pressure area prevailing over Southwest and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea. 

According to SkyMet, rains will reduce by Thursday but there is still a chance of the city receiving it. SkyMet said intensity of rains would be light and patchy in nature. However, it ruled out any spell of heavy rains. 

Meanwhile, Twitter users are coming up with surprising reactions on the untimely Mumbai rains: 

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News