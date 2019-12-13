Image Source : WIKIPEDIA Chopper scam: HC reserves verdict on ED plea to cancel Puri's bail

The Delhi High Court on Friday reserved its verdict on the plea of Enforcement Directorate to set aside bail granted to businessman Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in money laundering case connected with VVIP chopper scam. Justice Suresh Kait reserved the verdict on the ED's plea for setting aside the bail granted to Puri on December 2 by a trial court.

The ED, in its plea, has claimed that the trial court has not appreciated all the documents put on record while granting relief to Puri.

While granting him the relief, the trial court had directed Puri, who was in the ED custody since September 4, not to "tamper with evidence" or "try to contact or influence the witnesses".

In the present VVIP chopper scam case, Puri was named as an accused in the sixth chargesheet filed by the ED. The trial court had noted that the "co-accused having similar or greater role than the role of present accused have already been enlarged on bail.

