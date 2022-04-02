Chinese rocket or meteor shower? Streak of lights caught on camera over Maharashtra, MP skies | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI A streak of lights caught on camera over Maharashtra, MP skies

A possible meteor shower was caught on camera on Saturday in the evening over the skies of Maharashtra. Visuals of the lights traveling in the sky were reportedly seen from Nagpur in Maharashtra and Jhabua, Barwani districts in Madhya Pradesh.

Netizens on Twitter are contemplating if this is a re-entry of a Chinese rocket over India.

Watch the video here:

When a number of meteors radiate, or originate, from one point in the night sky it is called a meteor shower. Meterors are caused by streams of cosmic debris called meteoroids entering Earth's atmosphere at extremely high speeds on parallel trajectories.

Latest India News