Chinese President on 2-day India visit from Friday

Wednesday, October 09, 2019
     
"At the invitation of the Prime Minister, the President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping will be visiting Chennai, India from October 11-12, 2019 for the 2nd Informal Summit.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: October 09, 2019 10:39 IST
PTI

Chinese President Xi Jinping will be on a visit to India from October 11-12 for the second informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mahabalipuram.

"The two leaders had their inaugural Informal Summit in Wuhan, China on 27-28 April 2018.

"The forthcoming Chennai Informal Summit will provide an opportunity for the two leaders to continue their discussions on overarching issues of bilateral, regional and global importance and to exchange views on deepening the India-China Closer Development Partnership," the MEA statement said.

