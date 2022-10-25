China optimizes visa application process for Indians, issues 1,800 student visas so far

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO China had imposed a visa ban for over 2 years owing to Covid pandemic.

China has optimized visa application process for Indians to travel to the country for business, education, and other priorities. The country has also resumed processing visa applications for students pursuing long-term study, said the Chinese Ambassador to India.

"Up to now, more than 1,800 visas have been issued to Indian students, and we hope there will be more and more exchange of visits between the two countries," said Chinese Ambassador to India, Sun Weidong.

Earlier, India had issued a detailed advisory related to studying at Chinese medical schools as thousands of enrolled students continue to remain stuck at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 23,000 Indian students enrolled in various Chinese universities have been affected by the Chinese visa ban.

The Embassy of India in Beijing had received receiving several queries from prospective Indian students and their parents with respect to seeking admission to undergraduate clinical medicine programmes in China.

China in July said that the country has made progress on facilitating the return of Indian students and is working in tandem with relevant departments to see that the first batch of Indian students can come back to study in China at the earliest.

The Indian Embassy also shared the link to a study conducted by the National Board of Examination to highlight that only 6,387 out of 40,417 students, who appeared in the FMG Examination from 2015 to 2021 have cleared it. "The study shows that only 6,387 out of 40,417 students, who appeared in FMG Examination from 2015 to 2021 have cleared it.

Also Read: China lifts two-year Covid visa ban on Indians; to allow return of stranded professionals, families

Latest India News