China halts climate, military ties with US in protest against Pelosi's Taiwan visit

Nancy Pelosi Taiwan visit: China has halted dialogue with the United States (US) on climate change, military issues, and anti-drug work in retaliation for Pelosi's Taiwan visit, AP reported on Friday.

The measures announced Friday are the latest in a promised series of steps intended to punish Washington for allowing the visit to the island it claims as its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary. China is holding threatening military exercises in six zones off Taiwan's coasts.

Missiles were also fired over Taiwan, defense officials told state media. China opposes the self-governing island having its own engagements with foreign governments.

The Foreign Ministry said dialogue between area commanders and defense department heads would be canceled, along with talks on military maritime safety. Cooperation on returning illegal immigrants, criminal investigations, transnational crime, illegal drugs and climate change would be suspended, the ministry said.

