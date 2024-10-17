Chief Justice DY Chandrachud formally nominates Justice Sanjiv Khanna as his successor

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ SOCIAL MEDIA CJI Chandrachud and Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

In a formal communication to the Union law ministry, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has named Justice Sanjiv Khanna, the second-most senior judge of the Supreme Court, as his successor. This nomination follows the customary practice whereby the retiring Chief Justice recommends a senior judge for the top position, pending approval from the Union government.

Justice Chandrachud's tenure as Chief Justice began on November 9, 2022, and is set to conclude on November 11. According to the Constitution, Supreme Court judges retire at the age of 65.

Background on Justice Sanjiv Khanna

Justice Sanjiv Khanna began his legal career after enrolling as an advocate with the Bar Council of Delhi in 1983. He initially practised in the district courts at the Tis Hazari complex before moving on to the Delhi High Court and various tribunals. His experience includes serving as Senior Standing Counsel for the Income Tax Department and Standing Counsel for the National Capital Territory of Delhi from 2004.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna is presently the Executive Chairman of the National Legal Services Authority and a member of the Governing Counsel of the National Judicial Academy, Bhopal.

Over the years, Justice Khanna has held several prestigious positions, including Chairman of the Delhi Judicial Academy and the Delhi International Arbitration Centre. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Delhi High Court in 2005 and became a permanent judge the following year. In January 2019, he was elevated to the Supreme Court.

Justice Khanna has made significant contributions to legal discourse, including remarks in a high-profile case emphasising the importance of fundamental rights under the Indian Constitution. Notably, he was part of the bench that upheld the controversial Central Vista Project and played a role in constitutional benches that validated the abrogation of Article 370 and annulled the electoral bonds scheme.

The Union government's approval of this recommendation is anticipated to be swift, ensuring a smooth transition in the leadership of the Supreme Court.