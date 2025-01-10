Chhota Rajan, underworld don, admitted at AIIMS Delhi for treatment

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Chhota Rajan.

Delhi: Underworld don Chhota Rajan, who is incarcerated in Tihar Jail, has been admitted to AIIMS Delhi today (January 10). Rajan was admitted to the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences Delhi (AIIMS) for medical treatment.

Chhota Rajan gets life term in 2001 murder of hotelier

In May 2024, a special court in Mumbai sentenced gangster Chhota Rajan to life imprisonment in the murder of hotelier Jaya Shetty in 2001, over six years after he was handed a similar sentence in the killing of journalist J Dey.

Special judge for cases under the Maharashtra Control Of Organised Crime Act, AM Patil, held Rajan guilty under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and provisions of MCOCA.

Following the conviction, the court sentenced the gangster, currently lodged at Tihar jail in Delhi, to rigorous imprisonment for life and imposed a fine of Rs 16 lakh on him.

Rajan, whose real name is Rajendra Sadashiv Nikalje, was arrested by the Indonesian police in October 2015 before his extradition from Bali to India. The gangster had spent nearly three decades on the run before his arrest and was believed to have been a former right-hand man of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

After Thursday’s judgment, Rajan has been convicted in seven cases, including six in the city, special public prosecutor (SPP) Pradeep Gharat said. A special MCOCA court in 2018 had sentenced Rajan to life imprisonment in the murder of senior crime journalist J Dey.

Shetty, who owned the Golden Crown Hotel at Gamdevi in central Mumbai, was shot dead on the hotel’s first floor on May 4, 2001.

According to the prosecution, the murder was committed by the members of an organised crime syndicate headed by Rajan. One Ajay Mohite, who was accompanied by Kundansingh Rawat of the syndicate, had shot Shetty. He was caught red-handed and found to be carrying deadly weapons.

In 2023, a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court acquitted Rajan of orchestrating the high-profile murder of renowned Mumbai trade union leader Dr Datta Samant, who was shot dead in 1997. However, Chhota Rajan is not likely to be released from jail anytime soon, as he is facing trial in several other cases in various cities.