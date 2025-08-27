Chhattisgarh: Man hacks mother to death, sits near body singing songs, taken to police custody Identified as Jeet Ram Yadav (28), the accused was sitting a few metres away from the badly butchered body of his mother and singing a song in anger while playing with sand.

Raipur:

Shocking news has emerged from Chhattisgarh’s Raipur where a man hacked his mother to death with an axe in Jashpur district on Tuesday. To make the incident scarier, the accused sat near the corpse —which was so badly butchered that the body parts were beyond recognition— and was humming songs.

The accused was first spotted by some of the neighbours, identified as Jeet Ram Yadav (28), sitting a few metres away from the badly butchered body of his mother, Gulabi (59) and singing a song in anger while playing with sand.

Soon after the incident was reported from Bendrerbhadra settlement in Kunkuri district, the terrified neighbours informed the police. And after police arrived at the spot, Jeet Ram Yadav picked up the axe and attempted to attack them as well. It took almost four hours for police managed to overpower and arrest him.

Police say the exact cause of the incident isn't known

Giving details, Jashpur SP Shashimohan Singh told PTI that the exact cause of incident isn't known yet and prima facie, it appears that Yadav suffers with an unstable mind.

According to police, the accused hacked his mother Gulabai around 5 am and according to what witnesses told police, he struck her repeatedly with an axe until she died on the spot. After the brutal assault, he kept seating near the body, singing songs and threatening anyone who tried to approach.

Accused taken to police custody

Even as the scared neighbours raised an alarm, however, none came to intervene as the accused displayed the axe to all who came close to his mother’s body. When police arrived, hundreds of locals gathered outside the house.

Moreover, police initially hesitated to enter the house as Yadav got increasingly aggressive, brandishing the weapon. However, after four hours of negotiations and tactical planning, the police team finally took him into custody.