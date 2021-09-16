Nainital High Court lifts ban on Chardham Yatra; COVID protocols in place

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nainital High Court lifts ban on Chardham Yatra

The Nainital High Court on Thursday lifted the ban on Chardham Yatra. The court has also issued some mandatory COVID-19 protocols to be followed by the devotees. The development comes after the Uttarakhand government had earlier moved Supreme Court, challenging the High Court's stay on the Chardham Yatra. The High Court had expressed dissatisfaction over the state government's preparedness to deal with a possible third wave of COVID-19 and had hence, on June 28, put a stay on a state Cabinet's decision to open the yatra for residents of Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi districts from July 1.

The Cabinet had decided to open the yatra for people from the districts where the famous four Himalayan temples are located on the condition of strict adherence to Covid protocol, including bringing a negative RT-PCR or rapid antigen test report.

Here are the fresh guidelines issued for Chardham Yatra

A mandatory COVID-19 negative test report

Certificate for complete (double) vaccination

Only 800 devotees to be allowed at Kedarnath Dham in a day

Only 1200 devotees to be allowed at Badrinath Dham

600 devotees at Gangotri

400 devotees at Yamunotri Dham

Last year, when the yatra was allowed for devotees from all over the country, 70 people visited Gangotri per day, 40 visited Yamunotri, 180 Kedarnath and around 400 turned up daily at Badrinath.

